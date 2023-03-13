Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of COIN opened at $53.44 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.63.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,636.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,914 and have sold 430,857 shares valued at $18,614,347. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

