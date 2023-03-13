Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces $0.27 — Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

