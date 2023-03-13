CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Invests $1.94 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $627,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,683,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,795,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,075,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

