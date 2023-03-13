Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 14,225 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $18,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SDY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.98. The company had a trading volume of 179,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,925. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

