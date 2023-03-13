Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.01. 494,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,524. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.