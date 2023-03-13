Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 612.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

