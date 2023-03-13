Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $8.82 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 12,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $473.34. The stock had a trading volume of 343,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.