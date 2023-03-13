Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $6.99 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,512 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,126. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.45.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

