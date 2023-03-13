Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.25. 12,155,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,594,872. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

