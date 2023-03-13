Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 36,646 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after buying an additional 3,075,000 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,656,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after purchasing an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,530,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.01. 826,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,606. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

