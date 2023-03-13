Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 466.04% from the company’s current price.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 1.9 %

CLSD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

In related news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $73,943 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

