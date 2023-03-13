Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.45

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 75150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMTG. JMP Securities cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a current ratio of 51.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

