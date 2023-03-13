Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 21,327 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.11% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
HQH stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.26. 113,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $22.31.
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
