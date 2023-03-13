Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,984 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,369 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after purchasing an additional 326,496 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 441,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,939,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,518,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,267,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.