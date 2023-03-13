Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 325.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 45,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $565,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 98,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,211,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 270,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.70. 1,428,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,493,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

