Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 496,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Ameresco Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.49. 30,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $86.73.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.