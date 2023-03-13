Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $204,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $7.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.35. The company had a trading volume of 563,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,047. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.