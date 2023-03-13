Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 4.2% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,923,221 shares of company stock worth $1,096,990,442. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.88. 46,758,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,049,797. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.18. The company has a market cap of $537.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

