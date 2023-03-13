Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys New Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,286 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 129.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 997,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,019,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.01. 42,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

