Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $307.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

In other news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 1,300 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,931.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

