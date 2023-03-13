City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

City Developments Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS CDEVY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035. City Developments has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDEVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

