Citigroup Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quilter to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.89) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.02) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 108.17 ($1.30).

Quilter Stock Performance

QLT stock traded down GBX 5.54 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 83.94 ($1.01). 2,334,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 81.99 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.20 ($1.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

