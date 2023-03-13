CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 684 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $164,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $387.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

