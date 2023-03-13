CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,610 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $268,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $14.33 on Monday, hitting $329.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $312.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $267.32 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.70.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

