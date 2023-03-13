CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $349.27 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $349,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $14.71 on Monday, hitting $143.37. The stock had a trading volume of 889,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,742. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

