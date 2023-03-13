CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $241.85 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,597 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $241,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $201.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,734. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

