CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $180.51 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119,396 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $180,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,261. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

