CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $139.82 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,230 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Brown & Brown worth $139,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 189,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,138. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

