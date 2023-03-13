CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 305,528 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.23% of T-Mobile US worth $378,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,000.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7,059.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.5% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $280,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $6,453,940. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.62. 1,448,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,430. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Cowen decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

