CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,784 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Costco Wholesale worth $321,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $473.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $209.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

