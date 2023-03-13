CIBC Increases Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$86.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Linamar Price Performance

LIMAF stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

