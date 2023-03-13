Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.10. Churchill Capital Corp V shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 7,663 shares trading hands.

Churchill Capital Corp V Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,303,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after buying an additional 320,712 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,654,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 528,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,165,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,318,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.