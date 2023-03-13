Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Chromia has a market cap of $106.21 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00421231 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.68 or 0.28472416 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.

Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.

Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.

The CHR token’s main purposes:

– Act as platform currency

– Ecosystem staking

– Payment of hosting fees

– System-wide purposes”

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.