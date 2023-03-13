Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Christian Dior Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHDRY remained flat at $209.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 37. Christian Dior has a twelve month low of $134.32 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.09.
About Christian Dior
