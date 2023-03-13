Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 39.5% in February

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHYHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.44. 13,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.50.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Featured Stories

