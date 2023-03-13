Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 280.0% in February

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJEWY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock remained flat at $18.75 during midday trading on Friday. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Further Reading

