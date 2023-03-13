Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 101,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $56.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.71. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.47%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

