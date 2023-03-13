Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.12.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.73. 118,348,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,927,210. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

