Charles J. Baird Buys 500 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Baird purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.06 per share, with a total value of $20,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,253.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.79. 63,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $715.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Stories

