CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Trimmed by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,791 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

