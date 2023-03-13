Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) PT Raised to $21.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

CERT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Certara stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. 274,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,604. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Certara will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Certara by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 71.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

