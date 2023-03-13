Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading 6.4% Higher

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAUGet Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 44,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 169,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAUGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 18.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

