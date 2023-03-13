Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cemtrex Trading Down 22.6 %

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

