Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cemtrex Trading Down 22.6 %
Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.54.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETXP)
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
- Snap Stock Snaps Back on Prospects for a TikTok Ban
- Mitigate Risk in Your Portfolio with These 2 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.