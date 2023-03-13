Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Down 34.4% in February

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CETX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CETX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($2.28). The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 77.83% and a negative net margin of 28.74%. Research analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cemtrex

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.