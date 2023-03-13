Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) PT Lowered to $13.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLLS. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 88,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,692. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

About Cellectis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

