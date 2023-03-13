Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 33.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,641,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after buying an additional 163,256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,145,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 13.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $45.24 on Monday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

