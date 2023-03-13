CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the February 13th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 628,759 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 296,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,144,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 282,353 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $901,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also

