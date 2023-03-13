Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Trimmed by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.33% of Cboe Global Markets worth $40,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

CBOE traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 747,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

