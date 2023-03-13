Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Holdings Decreased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.33% of Cboe Global Markets worth $40,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 77.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 107,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 111.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 747,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

