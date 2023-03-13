Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0376 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $407.40 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,563,772,596 coins and its circulating supply is 10,822,080,953 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,562,769,133 with 10,821,141,852 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03675946 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,621,038.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

